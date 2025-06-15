Former US soccer star reveals the ‘biggest issue’ threatening America’s World Cup dreams

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former USMNT player Stu Holden identified one big issue the team needs to figure out before the World Cup begins next year.

Holden, 39, said the team needs to figure out which players will be on the field.

“I think the biggest issue for the USMNT is to figure out who are the 11 guys who are going to step out on that field on June 12, 2026, that can inspire people and get results. There has not been anything in two years since the World Cup in Qatar that has made me feel that we have taken any strides forward,” Holden told Fox News Digital.

“I think that is the goal with developing and the amount of investment we have put into the game in this country is that I haven’t seen anything that makes me think we are going to do anything that we haven’t done before.”

“It is about this group of players, not just making us believe, but making themselves believe but making themselves believe by getting some results and building some momentum heading into that moment. So that when they step out on that field, they know they can get the job done.”

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the United States were knocked out in the Round of 16. One of the tournaments USMNT has to determine their starting 11 players for the World Cup is the Gold Cup.

However, USMNT’s best player, Christian Pulisic, is not playing in the Gold Cup, which Holden said is a big deal.

“I think it’s a big deal, because I think anytime the United States national team is playing I want the best 23, 11, whatever it is, American players playing on those fields in those moments. And I also want players that are excited to play and represent their national team in every moment,” Holden said.

“And it is not just a, ‘Eh, maybe I will come in this time.’ So, I think that is what we are missing. He is our best player and I want to see our best player on the field. And when he is on the field, it sets the tone and makes other people want to be a part of it as well. It is instrumental in building a culture and that is what I think this team right now is really lacking.”

Pulisic will be back with USMNT for the World Cup, but Holden has one player that fans should look out for other than Pulisic.

“I think Weston Mckennie is a player that always excites me because he just has some really raw talent. He is an excellent athlete but he is also just a gamer. In some of the biggest moments he turns up with a goal,” Holden said.

“My hope is he’s a guy who takes and shoulders some of that responsibility for the World Cup next year and be a guy who can really create some moments. We can’t just have one good player, we need to have four to five of our top players playing at their absolute maximum for this team to do something special.”

Holden played for the USMNT from 2008-2013 and the midfielder scored three goals in his tenure.

The 39-year-old is currently a soccer analyst for Fox Sports and is excited for the world to see the soccer culture that the United States has built.

“I am excited, as a guy who lives in L.A. now and has for ten years, for people to come and visit L.A. and see the soccer culture that we built here. I think back to the final that we built here in 1994 (when the World Cup was last in the United States),” Holden said.

“The other part I am excited for is, I have two young kids, and I can’t wait to take them to games in our own backyard, and let them see the best players, the biggest teams, and experience that, because that is how we inspire the next generation of people. So, I am excited about those fans that will be inspired to be a part of our game going forward.”

Fox News’ Connor McGahan contributed to this report.

