Former Titans scout accused of killing pregnant girlfriend released from jail on $2.5M bond

The former Tennessee Titans scout accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend to death bonded out of jail on Friday morning, WZTV first reported.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WZTV that Blaise Taylor, 27, had his bond set at $2,500,000 earlier this month following his arrest for the murder of his girlfriend Jade Benning and her unborn child.

U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor in Utah, who moved there following the deaths, and served him an indictment from Nashville police earlier this month. Taylor previously worked for the Tennessee Titans as a scout from 2019 to 2023.

Because of the unborn baby’s death, Taylor was charged with two first-degree murder charges. Taylor is believed to have fathered the child.

FORMER TENNESSEE TITANS SCOUT ACCUSED OF POISONING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND TO DEATH FACES POTENTIAL LIFE SENTENCE

Shortly after his arrest, Taylor made his first court appearance via video conference on April 3. The district attorney’s office is pursuing life in prison without parole for Taylor under the circumstances that he knew Benning was pregnant, committed the murder knowingly and committed the murder against a person less than 12 years old.

BLAISE TAYLOR, FORMER ARKANSAS STATE STAR, ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF POISONING, KILLING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND

On Feb. 25, 2023, Benning was rushed to the hospital after Taylor called 911, claiming that Benning had an allergic reaction. She was unable to speak to police before she died, because, as ESPN notes, her condition had grown critical quickly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Benning was five months pregnant at the time. The baby died on February 27, and Benning died on March 6 – her 25th birthday. The alleged murder happened in Nashville.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but has not yet heard back.