Former Texas A&M football star Brian Williams dies after competing in half-marathon: ‘Purest in heart’

Brian Williams, who played for the Texas A&M football team for three seasons, died just hours after he completed a half-marathon, the family confirmed. The race took place in Irving, Texas.

The 24-year-old died on Sunday due to heat stroke complications, Brian’s brother, Rawleigh Williams III, told the Dallas Morning News.

Tributes poured in after friends and family learned of the loss of their loved one.

“B you are my heart,” Rawleigh wrote in a social media post alongside photos of himself and his brother. “The BEST version of us in every single way B. I don’t think I can make it without you but I’m going to try for our parents and our sister. I love you brother.”

Williams’ mother, Kimberly, also paid tribute to her son.

“I cannot believe you are gone,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts hurt more than words can say. You were the best human we knew – the kindest, purest in heart, and most humble despite all you accomplished. You loved God and you loved us. Now, you are with him – total peace, total joy, – watching over us. We love you and we will see you again.”

Williams earned an engineering degree from A&M in 2024. According to the Morning News, Williams was living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area prior to his death.

