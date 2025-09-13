Former Syracuse, international basketball pro Tiana Mangakahia dead following cancer diagnosis, family says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiana Mangakahia, who rose to stardom during her standout run with the Syracuse women’s basketball team, has died, her family said Friday. She was 30.

After her collegiate career, Mangakahia played professional basketball abroad, with stints in Russia, France and Australia.

Mangakahia’s family said the loss of their loved one left them heartbroken but remembered the former athlete’s “courage and grace.”

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia,” the family wrote on Mangakahia’s social media account. “She left us on [Thursday], surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength, and warmth. She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words.”

Mangakahia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She proceeded to undergo eight rounds of chemotherapy and two operations. She had put her WNBA ambitions on hold in April of that year and ultimately decided to return to Syracuse for her final year of eligibility.

“Syracuse Athletics mourns the passing of Tiana Mangakahia,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “Tiana defined courage, inspiration and passion. An All-American on the basketball court, she was an even better person off the court.”

A new cancer diagnosis during Mangakahia’s international playing career forced her to step away from the court. She later pivoted to coaching.

The Sydney Kings men’s team and Sydney Flames women’s team held a doubleheader last year that also served as a breast cancer awareness fundraiser for Mangakahia. She was an assistant with the Flames at the time.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tiana Mangakahia,” Basketball Australia said in a statement. “Tiana inspired us all with her courage and resilience as she faced a second battle with breast cancer. Her return to the court in the NBL1 earlier this year with the Southern Districts Spartans was a powerful reflection of her strength, determination, and enduring love for the game.”

