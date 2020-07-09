Former Redskins star DeAngelo Hall calls himself a 'young and greedy knucklehead' for passing on Patriots' deal

Life can be full of regrets but for former Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall, his is missing out on two Super Bowl rings.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who now works as an analyst for the NFL Network, recalled on Tuesday his biggest career regret, and for him it was choosing money over legacy.

TITANS’ KEVIN BYARD PHYSICALLY, MENTALLY FIT FOR SEASON AFTER VIRTUAL TRAINING PROGRAM: ‘FOOTBALL IS LIKE A CHESS MATCH’

“When I signed to play half the season with Washington in 2008, there was a line in my contract that said the team could not franchise tag me that next season,” Hall explained.

“I remember negotiations for a new deal with Washington weren’t going well, and there were other teams in the picture, including New England. At that time, players didn’t take short-term deals, but Randy Moss had just signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Patriots. I couldn’t believe it.”

Hall was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2004 and played four seasons before being traded to the Oakland Raiders. He was eventually released after eight games but then agreed to a one-year deal with Washington.

EAGLES’ MALIK JACKSON CALLS OUT NFL, NFLPA OVER SAFETY, FINANCIAL GUARANTEES: ‘IT IS UNACCEPTABLE AND UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL’

“In my own contract discussions with the Pats, I recall Bill Belichick telling me they couldn’t give me the contract Moss signed. Being a young and greedy knucklehead, I chose to stay in Washington on a long-term deal (six years, $54 million), which ultimately had me making the same per-year salary as Moss,” Hall said.

“Over a few million, I could’ve changed my legacy by being part of that dynasty. That was on the table for me, and I wish I would’ve made the decision to take less money and play for Belichick.”

Hall was one of the best cornerbacks in the league during his 10 seasons with the Redskins. He is still tied for the NFL record for most interceptions in a game and most fumble return yardage. But none of that would compare to the accomplishments Hall would have been a part had he gone to New England.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Patriots won two Super Bowls in the time that Hall played for the Redskins before he retired at the end of the 2017 season.