Former Red Sox executive joins group determined to bring baseball to Nashville

Former Boston Red Sox executive Dave Dombrowski has joined a group devoted to bringing baseball to Nashville, Tenn. Music City Baseball LLC added him as a consultant and adviser in the effort.

Dombrowski, the architect in building the Red Sox and Florida Marlins as perennial World Series champions, was instrumental in leading the teams to more than 2,000 victories with nine playoff appearances, four pennants, and two World Series championships.

“It’s clear to me that Nashville is ready for Major League Baseball, and Music City Baseball is making smart and exciting decisions as it works to bringing a team here,” Dombrowski said in a statement. “From its relationship with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to its community support, Music City Baseball has built a strong foundation.

“Nashville is a city with deep baseball roots, and as we emerge from the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, I believe baseball, and more specifically Music City Baseball, can play an important role in bringing the city back together,” he added. “My wife Karie and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Nashville community.”

The Music City Baseball leadership team includes former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, MLB All-Star and former general manager Dave Stewart, longtime St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, and Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin.

“We are thrilled that David is joining the Music City Baseball team,” said John Loar, managing director of Music City Baseball. “We have the opportunity to join together as a community to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville, and I believe David’s role is going to be crucial in making that happen.”

The Music City Baseball LLC group was created in 2019, hoping to bring baseball to Nashville by 2024. The group decided on the Nashville Stars as the working name for the franchise.