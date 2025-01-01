Former Princeton football player Tiger Bech killed in New Orleans attack

Wednesday’s violent attack in New Orleans has claimed the lives of at least 10 people, and one of those victims is former Princeton football player Tiger Bech.

Bech, a New Orleans native, played for Princeton from 2016-2018, and was an All-Ivy League kick returner. During his three-year career, he caught 53 passes for 825 yards with three touchdowns.

He graduated from the university in 2021 and pursued a career in finance. He was working as a stockbroker in New York City, but traveled back home to Louisiana for the holidays.

Bech was also the older brother of current TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jack shared the news of his brother’s death on X with a tribute message.

“Love you always brother ! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us,” the TCU player wrote.

NOTRE DAME CALLS ON FANS TO ‘JOIN US IN PRAYER’ FOLLOWING APPARENT TERROR ATTACK AHEAD OF SUGAR BOWL

The suspect who allegedly carried out the attack drove into a crowd at a New Year’s celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens. The suspect has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar by the FBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2025 Sugar Bowl at the New Orleans Superdome has been postponed following the attack.

The FBI is also working to determine “the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations,” after an ISIS flag was found in the truck. Weapons and a potential IED were located inside the suspect’s vehicle, and other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter.

Fox News Digital’s Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.