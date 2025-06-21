Former Pacers star Jalen Rose makes bold four-word prediction for Game 7 of NBA Finals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

David is one win away from taking down Goliath.

The Indiana Pacers have scratched and clawed their way to forcing a Game 7 against the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder.

Game 7 on Sunday night may be in Oklahoma City, but former Pacers star Jalen Rose has a (rather not surprising) bold prediction.

“All Indy all day,” he told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest in New York on Friday.

Rose raved about Tyrese Haliburton, who has had his fair share of memorable playoff moments this year. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he mimicked Pacers legend Reggie Miller with a choke signal. In Game 1 of this series, he hit a game-winner with 0.3 seconds left.

Haliburton played 23 minutes in Game 6 as he deals with a reported calf strain, but if he gets even better by Sunday, Rose thinks his prediction is even more obvious.

“I just wish Haliburton is healthy for Game 7. If he’s ready to go, Indiana’s gonna win it,” he claimed.

“He can dribble, pass and shoot, he makes people around him better, he has an infectious smile. I’m really rooting for him, I’m really rooting for the team, and he’s going to keep getting better.”

INDIANA PACERS BLOW OUT THUNDER TO SET UP FIRST NBA FINALS GAME 7 SINCE 2016

The Pacers won Game 1 because of Haliburton, and even took a 2-1 series lead after winning the third game of the series. The Thunder then began to show why they won 68 games in the regular season, winning each of the next two.

But with the Pacers’ 108-91 win on Thursday, Oklahoma City has outscored Indiana by just seven total points in the entire series.

A win for the Pacers on Sunday would give them their first NBA championship. They won three ABA titles in the early 1970s.

As for Oklahoma City, it would be their first championship since 1979 when they were the Seattle SuperSonics.

