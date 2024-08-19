Former Olympic cyclist found dead in Las Vegas apartment days after choking on food: report

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, a five-time Olympic cyclist, was reportedly found dead inside her Las Vegas apartment days after police say she choked to death on food, according to FOX Sports. She was 50.

The Venezuelan cyclist, who last competed in the Olympics at the 2012 Summer Games in London, was reported missing after failing to show up for work at a hotel in Las Vegas since Aug. 12, according to the report.

Police located Chirinos inside her apartment on Friday. According to FOX Sports, her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation caused by solid food remains found in her trachea. She is believed to have died on Aug. 11.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s information request. A spokesperson for the Clark County Coroner’s Office said an official cause of death was still pending.

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee appeared to confirm the news of Chirinos’ passing on social media.

“With an outstanding career in track cycling, she managed to represent us with honor in five Olympic Games, accumulate four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride,” a translation of the post on X read.

A two-time gold medalist in the Pan American Games and the Pan American Championships, Chirinos was among Venezuela’s most successful cyclists. She competed in five Olympic Games, including her debut in Barcelona, Spain, in 1992.

Her best finish was in the Team Sprint final in London, where she placed seventh.

