Former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough takes swipe at Duke after Blue Devils advance to Elite Eight

Tyler Hansbrough’s loyalty to the North Carolina Tar Heels remains unwavering.

The former UNC basketball star hopes his alma mater’s top rival, Duke, will come up short in its next game in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke survived against Arizona in the Sweet 16 Thursday. Cooper Flagg finished the 100-93 victory with a team-high 30 points. The win also punched the Blue Devils’ ticket to the Elite Eight, where they will meet the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

If Hansbrough gets his way, Alabama will eliminate Duke from the tournament Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Hansbrough is picking the Crimson Tide to win the first national championship in the school’s history, he also took a moment to take a dig at the team he despises.

“I’m really locked in on the NCAA Tournament. I’m going to go with ‘Bama,” Hansbrough said during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

TEXAS TECH RALLIES FROM 16 DOWN TO BEAT ARKANSAS IN FIRST OT GAME IN MARCH MADNESS

“I know they’re facing Duke. I actually had Duke losing the first game to the No. 16 seed. So, I’m a little biased. I picked ‘Bama at the early part of the year. So, I’ll stick with ‘Bama.”

The Crimson Tide advanced to last year’s Final Four. Despite Hansbrough’s personal bias, Duke will enter Saturday’s matchup with Alabama as the odds-on favorite.

As of Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook listed the Blue Devils as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Tobacco Road rivalry remains among college basketball’s most competitive. Mike Krzyzewski coached Duke to five national titles during his storied career. North Carolina has hoisted the national championship trophy six times, most recently in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duke and Alabama are scheduled to tip off Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET in Newark, New Jersey.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.