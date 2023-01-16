Former NHL player Gino Odjick dead at age 52

Former National Hockey League player Gino Odjick died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital on Sunday, where he was headed to get leg bandages.

He was 52.

In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis.

As of Monday morning, three of the four teams Odjick played for in the NHL had sent condolences.

The New York Islanders wrote on Twitter, “The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn the passing of former family member, Gino Odjick. The team extends our condolences to the Odjick family and friends.”

Odjick spent 12 years in the NHL, playing for the Vancouver Canucks, Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, between 1990 and 2002.

In the history of the Canucks organization, Odjick holds the record for minutes spent in the penalty box with 2,127.

During the 1996-97 campaign, Odjick lead the league in penalty minutes at 371.

Francisco Aquilini, chairman and governor of the Canucks, said in a statement: “Gino was a fan-favourite from the moment he joined the organization, putting his heart and soul into every shift on and off the ice. He inspired many and embodied what it means to be a Canuck. Personally, he was a close friend and confidant, someone I could lean on for advice and support. He will be deeply missed.”