Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell shot, killed at age 41

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed outside of his home in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, TMZ Sports reported. He was 41 years old.

Caldwell was about to take his girlfriend out when he went back inside his house to get a jacket. His girlfriend said Caldwell was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of the bushes in an attempted robbery, Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, told the website.

Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest before 911 was called, but he died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, TMZ reported.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Deborah told TMZ.

“He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.”

Caldwell, a second-round pick out of Florida in the 2002 NFL Draft, played for the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins over a six-year NFL career. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2008, but the team released him before the start of the season.

Caldwell finished his career with 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 games.