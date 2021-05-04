Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson to fight on Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Logan Paul undercard

Legendary NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will be stepping in the boxing ring for the first time this summer after announcing this week that he will fight in an exhibition bout on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul on June 6.

The six-time Pro Bowler said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast Monday that he was contacted about the fight last week by Mayweather’s manager, adding that it was something he “couldn’t pass up.”

UFC’S COLBY COVINGTON DISMISSES JAKE PAUL’S BOXING SUCCESS: ‘HE’S A NOBODY’

“So Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd’s manager, hit me up like, ‘Hey, I got an opportunity for you. Floyd is fighting June 6, in Miami at the Hard Rock … you can get in there, make a cool million and do a few rounds.'”

Johnson said after figuring out how much time he would have to get into fighting shape and talking it through with his family, he agreed to do it.

“I called Ellerbe back and said let’s do this.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s one that I really couldn’t pass up,” he said earlier. “I could pass it up but why not? Being that everything that I do in life I’m good at …. outside of golf.”

Mayweather, who is 50-0 in his professional career, was initially set to fight YouTube star Paul in February but the exhibition match was rescheduled for June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami because of COVID-19 protocols.

Johnson will be added to the undercard, according to multiple sources, although his opponent has yet to be named.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It don’t matter who I’m facing,” Johnson said. “When I played on Sundays, even though it’s a different sport, there was one thing I borough to the table — you knew you were going to get your money’s worth.”

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001, where he played for 10 seasons. He was named to six Pro Bowls during that time and led the league in receiving yards in 2006. He had a brief stint with the New England Patriots before being released after one season.

One of the best receivers to play the game, Johnson totaled 766 receptions for 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.

“June 6, Sweet Feet Johnson is going to go in there and do what I do best,” he said.