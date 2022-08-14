Former NFL star’s brother wanted in connection with deadly Texas shooting, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib was wanted in connection to a shooting in Texas that left one person dead on Saturday following a youth football game, police said.

Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as the suspect in the shooting, Lancaster police said in a news release.

Police said officers were called to Lancaster Community Park after a disagreement between coaches and the officials during the game.

“During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male,” police said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.”

Police have urged anyone with information on Talib to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756. There was an active warrant issued for Talib’s arrest.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael Hickmon.

Video of the incident showed people arguing with referees, according to TMZ Sports. Away from that, a scuffle broke out and the apparent sounds of gunfire can be heard in the background. Later in the clip, several people could be seen attending to an adult male on the ground.

Aqib Talib, a Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler, was at the game, his lawyer told TMZ Sports.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” his attorney said.

Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the press release.