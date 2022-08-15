Former NFL star’s brother turns himself in after murder warrant issued following Texas shooting, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib, turned himself into authorities Monday after a warrant was issued for his alleged involvement in a deadly Texas shooting, police said.

Talib, 39, was named a suspect in the shooting at a youth football game in Lancaster that left one dead. A first-degree felony murder warrant was later issued, police said, and he turned himself in to Dallas County Jail.

Police said officers were called to Lancaster Community Park after a disagreement between coaches and officials during the game. Responding officers found a gunshot victim, who was identified as 43-year-old Michael Hickman, at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the disagreement was between the coaching staff of two youth football teams and the referees, police said. The coaches had issues with some calls made by the officiating crew.

“The altercation became physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickman multiple times. At this time no other injuries have been reported. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him,” police said in a news release Monday.

Police said the investigation into Hickman’s death was ongoing.

Video of the incident showed people arguing with referees, according to TMZ Sports. Away from that, a scuffle broke out and the apparent sounds of gunfire can be heard in the background. Later in the clip, several people could be seen attending to an adult male on the ground.

Aqib Talib, a Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler, was at the game, his lawyer told TMZ Sports.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” his attorney said.

Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the press release.