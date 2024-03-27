Former NFL star Vince Young knocked out by suckerpunch during bar fight: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former NFL star quarterback Vince Young appeared to get knocked unconscious from a suckerpunch during a bar fight in Houston last month, per TMZ.

The incident occurred on Feb. 9, where surveillance footage showed a scrum initially start involving Young, who was wearing a black t-shirt and white hat.

It appeared Young was being held back by someone, but shoving started to occur, which escalated the entire situation.

Things started to get more violent as the scrum moved its way around the circular bar, and one man was seen throwing punches at someone trying to walk out of the establishment.

It was that same man who clocked Young with a right hook when he wasn’t expecting it, and Young hit the ground immediately.

Houston Police Department told TMZ that the bar owner called authorities, who arrived at the scene. The owner claimed everything started with a conversation about race.

In the video, a drink can be seen thrown during the altercation, which the owner said was at him. He was also elbowed in the head.

The owner did not press any charges and no arrests were made in the incident, per TMZ.

Young, 40, was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans after a standout career for the University of Texas.

Young is a native of Houston, and shined playing for his home state’s Longhorns, famously leading them to a Rose Bowl win over USC, which served as the NCAA national championship at the time.

Young earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season with the Titans as well as a Pro Bowl nod. He played five seasons in Nashville before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for one year in 2011.

Young has yet to publicly address the incident.

