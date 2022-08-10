Former NFL star punter Marquette King back with the XFL: ‘I’m all IN!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marquette King, who was once considered one of the best punters in the NFL during his career, found a home with the new XFL.

King announced Tuesday he signed with the XFL, becoming one of the first highly talented players to join Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia’s football league.

The former Second-Team All-Pro special teams star posted a clip of the letter he received from XFL president Russ Brandon, which thanked him for accepting the invitation to the XFL Draft Player Pool.

“Had to make sure I was in the right state of mind before I committed to this. I’m all IN!” he wrote on Twitter.

King played for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2013 to 2017. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State. In his rookie season, he led the NFL in yards per punt (48.9). In 2014, he led the NFL in punts (109) and total punt yardage (4,930).

He was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2016. He averaged 48.6 yards per punt. He had a total of 3,937 punt yards on 81 punts. He signed a five-year, $16.5 million extension in 2016 but was cut by the Raiders ahead of the 2018 season.

He joined the Denver Broncos in April 2018 but was waived and cut after four games.

In 2020, King played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the rebooted XFL and led the league in punting yards (868). However, the league ceased operating as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world.