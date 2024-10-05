Former NFL star and Trump supporter Antonio Brown joins voter-registration effort in key swing state

Antonio Brown is looking to make a difference.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver announced in a post on X on Friday that he is looking to get Pennsylvania voters registered for the upcoming election. Brown also suggested that he would be making an in-person appearance at the Steelers game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night to promote these efforts.

“Steeler Nation see you on Sunday at the game. Before then make sure to sign up to vote in this year’s election,” Brown wrote.

Brown even posted an alleged screenshot with Trump’s running mate JD Vance, in which Vance expressed hope to meet the former NFL star soon.

As a former star with the Steelers, many of Brown’s fans reside in western Pennsylvania and could cast critical votes in November.

Brown has been a vocal supporter of former president Trump throughout the current election cycle. The former football star said he would officially endorse Trump, back in May, during an interview with OutKick’s Nick Adams, praising the former president’s background and contributions to figures in the Hip-Hop industry.

“I’ve never met him. I’ve got admiration for his business moves and I study his dad, Fred Trump. But, I think Donald Trump is a good businessman and come[s] from a good family and has been a good president,” Brown said. “I think he does some great things for my brothers in the music industry in regards to Lil Wayne, Kodak [Black].”

In the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, five-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne met with Trump at a Florida golf club. Just a few weeks after the meeting, Wayne was charged with felony gun possession. He proceeded to enter a guilty plea. At the time, the music star faced up to a decade in prison.

But Wayne’s sentencing never happened, as the hip-hop artist was among the 143 pardons and commutations announced by the former president on his final day in office. On Jan. 21, 2021, Wayne thanked Trump for granting his pardon. Kodak Black was also pardoned by the former president just before he left office after the rapper was sentenced to almost four years in jail in 2019 for making a false statement to buy a firearm.

Attorney Bradford Cohen, who represents both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, told Rolling Stone magazine: “President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community.

“These pardons are a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments.”

Desiree Perez, the CEO of Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation and Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, were also on the list of individuals who received pardons or commutations.

Brown, a controversial figure on social media, has frequently expressed his support for Trump in the form of memes and more straightforward political messaging on the former NFL star’s social media platforms in recent years.

When Taylor Swift was seen hugging Brittany Mahomes at the U.S. Open in early September, Brown made a post on X that read, “White People for Trump,” referencing Mahomes being linked to displays of support for Trump on social media.

After the assassination attempt against Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in August, Brown commended the former president for his resilience.

“Cue up Many Men by 50 and we gonna win the presidency in a landslide F—ing Legend of the Decade,” Brown wrote on X.

Brown’s efforts to help Trump in Pennsylvania will be aiding one of the most important swing-state ground games of the entire election.

Pennsylvania is viewed by many as the biggest swing state of this cycle, as Trump won the state in 2016 to essentially clinch the presidency that year, but lost in 2020.

Trump will be returning to Butler on Saturday to give another rally, and billionaire tech mogul and X owner Elon Musk is expected to join the former president on stage.

“I will be there to support!” Musk wrote on X late Thursday in response to an image Trump shared promoting the upcoming event.

A new Fox News survey of Pennsylvania voters finds Harris narrowly ahead of Trump by 2 points (50-48%) among registered voters, while the race is tied at 49% each among likely voters.

The July results, conducted shortly after President Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris, but before she was conclusively the nominee, were deadlocked at 49% each. But even in March, when Biden was the presumed nominee, the contest was close to even.

Since July, Harris has widened her lead among women (by 9 points), nonwhite voters (+8), and voters under age 30 (+17). Her support has held steady among two other sources of strength: college graduates and urban voters. Ninety-two percent of Harris supporters are certain of their vote versus 86% of Trump supporters.

Trump’s best groups include men, Whites without a college degree, independents and rural voters. He has nearly doubled his lead among men and the small group of independents since July.

