Former NFL star Adrian Peterson involved in physical altercation during poker game, video shows

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson appeared to get involved in a physical altercation with a man during a recent poker game.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident at a May poker event in Houston.

At one point, Peterson and another poker player reportedly had a disagreement over playing cards.

The situation appeared to escalate quickly with video showing Peterson taking multiple punches near his face.

The video lasted for roughly 37 seconds but did not appear to show the fight in its entirety.

The former Minnesota Vikings star and the unidentified man both sustained injuries to the face, according to TMZ. Peterson later said he sustained his injury when he fell into a chair.

Peterson did acknowledge he had consumed alcohol leading up to the altercation, although he clarified that alcohol was not responsible for the fight. The 40-year-old Texas native compared the incident to “a brother situation.”

“Me and the guy, we’re cool. We’ve known each other. It was literally like a brother situation,” Peterson said. “We agreed to disagree, we had our words and we threw blows — and that was it.”

The seven-time Pro Bowler added he “felt really bad” about what happened. He also noted that he and the other man involved in the fight were later able to reach an understanding. No one was arrested or charged, and police did not respond.

In April, Peterson was arrested on a DWI charge after he attended an NFL Draft party in Minnesota.

The Vikings drafted Peterson in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent the first decade of his pro career in Minneapolis. Peterson was named the NFL MVP in 2012 and left the Vikings after the 2016 season.

Peterson also played for the Saints, Cardinals, Washington, Lions, Titans and Seahawks.

