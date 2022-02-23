Former NFL running back Zac Stacy facing 5 new charges in alleged second attack on ex-girlfriend: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL running back Zac Stacey is facing five new charges for an alleged second attack on his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, who he was seen brutally attacking on video in November, according to a report.

Stacy, 30, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief last week for an alleged attack on Evans that took place in August, months before he was caught on video brutalizing her at a Florida home in front of their 5-month-old son, TMZ Sports reported, citing court documents.

Details of the incident were not immediately known but, according to the outlet, Evans claimed in a restraining order that Stacy “physically assaulted” her in August over rent money.

Evans told WESH-TV in November that Stacy had been assaulting her for months.

“He has bullied me for so long that, at one point, I believed it was my fault. It’s disturbing and disgusting to see things people have said online about what did I do. I did nothing. I never did anything to deserve something like this – no one could do anything to deserve something like this,” she told the station.

“The physical abuse began in May. I didn’t report it. I was pregnant at the time. I wanted my son’s dad to be there for me and for the birth of his first child. So I forgave him.”

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief after he surrendered to authorities in Orlando after the November attack.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.