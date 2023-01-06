Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning: report

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in critical condition after rescuing his children from drowning.

Sidelines Arkansas reported that Hillis, a four-year player at the University of Arkansas, saved his children from the ocean.

Peyton’s uncle, Greg, said the seven-year NFL veteran is “doing better” but still has a battle to endure.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” he said in a Facebook post. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Hillis, 36, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft where he spent his first two seasons. However, he broke out as a member of the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 1,177 yards on 270 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns in 2010.

Though he didn’t make the Pro Bowl that season, he was awarded by being the cover athlete of Madden NFL 12.

He spent the 2012 season with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending his final two seasons with the New York Giants.

While at Arkansas, Hillis played a key role as a pass-catching back. In fact, he had more receiving yards (1,197) than rushing (960) in his four years there – a dozen of his 23 touchdowns came from the ground.

Hillis retired from the NFL in 2015.