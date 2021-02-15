Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida hotel: report

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, according to a report by WFLA. He was 38 years old.

Jackson put together a solid NFL career with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that spanned 12 seasons.

Jackson, who played with former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards six times during his career and was a Pro Bowler in 2009 and 2011 with the Chargers, and in his first season with Tampa Bay in 2012.

Both of Jackson’s parents served in the Army, and he told Fox News last May that it was “a big part” of his life, and “it really created the culture in the upbringing and the mindset” that he had. Jackson’s foundation, Jackson In Action 83, concentrated on providing support to military families, focusing on the educational, emotional, and physical health of the children.

The NFL world reacted to the news of Jackson’s death.

