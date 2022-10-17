Former NFL player Antonio Dennard killed in Pennsylvania shooting: reports

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard, who last played with the Green Bay Packers, died early Sunday morning after being involved in a shooting outside a restaurant in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

Dennard, 32, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 3:15 a.m. E.T. after a shooting took place at a bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, WFMZ reported, citing the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to the outlet, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Dennard spent time with the Packers after joining the practice squad in 2013. He briefly played for the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.