Former NBA star Vlade Divac undergoes surgery after suffering injury in motorcycle crash

Former Sacramento Kings star Vlade Divac sustained a broken hip after he fell from his motorcycle in Montenegro. On Friday, doctors confirmed the retired Serbian basketball player had undergone an emergency operation to address the fracture.

The accident happened Thursday on a road near the Montenegrin Adriatic Sea coast. Doctors implanted an artificial hip into the 57-year-old.

“During the day, a surgical procedure was performed,” said Ljubica Mitrovic, a spokeswoman of the hospital in the town of Risan. “He is in a stable general and physical condition and is under a careful supervision of the medical staff.”

The former basketball center spent the majority of his NBA career with the Kings, but started and ended his pro tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Divac received league All-Star honors in 2001. He later served as general manager of the Kings.

When he joined the Lakers in 1989, he was among the first group of European players to transfer to the NBA.

Divac was also the first player born and trained outside the United States to play in over 1,000 games in the NBA. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Divac was also the president of the Serbian Olympic Committee from 2009-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

