Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch ‘very disappointed’ by DWI arrest, vows to ‘rectify the situation’

Retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was arrested this week in Mooresville, North Carolina, after police pulled him over for allegedly driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Busch was then taken into custody for DWI, reckless driving and speeding.

Racer.com reported that officers said the 46-year-old displayed signs of intoxication with a “strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath” and “red glassy eyes.”

Busch admitted he was drunk, and his blood alcohol level was more than double the state’s legal limit.

He was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center and later released. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19.

“I’m very disappointed in myself, and I apologize to my family, my racing family and to my fans,” the NASCAR champion said in a statement. “I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future.”

Busch won the Cup Series title in 2004 and the Daytona 500 in 2017.

In 2022, he suffered a serious concussion during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. The same year, he announced he would stop racing on a full-time basis in 2023. Busch formally announced his retirement in August 2023.

Kurt’s younger brother, Kyle Busch, is an active NASCAR driver and is a two-time series champion.

