Former MLB pitcher dead at 44 after falling off ladder at his home

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez died Thursday night after he fell off a ladder in his home.

Perez’s attorney, Walin Batista, confirmed to ESPN.com that Perez’s family believes he slipped down a ladder in the Dominican Republic. Perez was just 44.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio,” Batista told the website. “We don’t know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy.”

Perez, who played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals, was mourned by his former clubs on social media. Both organizations sent their condolences to Perez’s family and friends.

“Odalis Perez was our starting pitcher at our 1st game in Nats Park history,” the Nationals wrote. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perez, who made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 1998, played in the league for 10 seasons. He was also a member of the Kansas City Royals. He finished his career with a 73-82 record and a 4.46 ERA and piled up 920 strikeouts over 1,335 innings.