Former MLB All-Star Tom Browning arrested after crashing into house, cited with OVI: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Cinncinnati Reds All-Star pitcher Tom Browning was arrested in Ohio over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) after he reportedly crashed into a residential home, according to multiple reports.

Browning, who made his last MLB appearance in 1995 with the Kansas City Royals, was charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to control on Saturday after police say he drove his car off the road and eventually crashed into a house, FOX19 reported, citing court records.

The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher allegedly struck a light pole and a tree before driving off the road and over a fence before hitting the house. Police said no one was injured, and the family was outside at the time of the crash, except a child inside playing video games.

POLICE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE SHOWS MARCELL OZUNA’S DUI ARREST

Police on the scene said Browning was slurring his speech and detected the smell of alcohol, WCPO reported, citing an arrest report. His blood alcohol level was registered at .127.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to reports, Browning admitted to having two drinks at a fundraiser event but did not know where he was at the time of the crash. He also admitted to falling asleep while driving. A marijuana smoking pipe was also found in his pocket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Browning was famous for pitching the 12th perfect game in baseball history in 1988 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played 10 seasons with the Reds, winning the World Series in 1991 when Cincinnati swept the Oakland Athletics.

According to FOX19, Browning posted a $2,000 bond and is due back in court on Sept. 14.