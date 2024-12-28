Former Miami basketball coach Jim Larrañaga left ‘exhausted’ by NIL’s impact on college sports

Earlier this week, Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga became the latest leader of a major college program to step down. Tony Bennett resigned from his position at Virginia before the regular season tipped off.

Despite being the winningest head coach in program history, Larrañaga abruptly ended his 14th season at Miami, at least partially due to name, image and likeness (NIL) in college sports.

During a press conference announcing his retirement Dec. 26, Larrañaga, 75, said contending with the transfer portal and NIL left him “exhausted.”

“At this point, after 53 years, I just didn’t feel … I could successfully navigate this whole new world that I was dealing with,” Larrañaga told reporters, referencing NIL.

“There’s one thing you’ve got to constantly ask yourself: Are you going to give everything you have, the commitment that it deserves, 100% of yourself, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually?” Larrañaga added. “And, quite frankly, I’ve tried to do that throughout my life and throughout my time here, but I’m exhausted.”

While less than two years have passed since Larrañaga coached the Hurricanes to the Final Four, Miami had a 4-8 record when he decided to call it quits. Miami finished the 2023-24 season with a 15-17 record.

Assistant Bill Courtney has been tapped to take over the head coaching job on an interim basis.

Under Larrañaga, Miami qualified for the NCAA Tournament six times, advancing to the Sweet 16 four times. The Hurricanes also advanced to the program’s first-ever Elite Eight in 2022 and the Final Four in 2023.

Miami won the ACC tournament title in 2013.

Before taking the Miami job, Larrañaga spent 14 seasons at George Mason. He led the mid-major program to a shocking appearance in the Final Four in 2006.

