Jaquan Yulee, a former linebacker at Marshall, died in a car crash on Tuesday night, WAVY.com reported.

Yulee was 24 years old.

According to officials in Suffolk, Virginia, police and fire rescue units arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 7:10 p.m. The car reportedly flipped onto its roof and Yulee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Marshall’s football team released a statement on Twitter, saying that “he will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee. His energy and ability to connect with so many in our fanbase was exemplary,” the statement read.

Yulee, who suffered a spinal injury in 2019, was actually paralyzed for two days, but he was planning to make a comeback in 2021. Marshall said that he was “medically ineligible” to return, but Yulee was planning on transferring to an HBCU school.

Yulee’s father, Fred, said on Wednesday that his son was planning on announcing his commitment to one of three schools — Virginia State University, Central State University or Virginia Union University.