Former Major League Baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley dead at 53

Former Major League Baseball player Lee Tinsley passed away on Thursday at the age of 53.

Tinsley died in Scottsdale, Ariz., and is survived by his three children.

During his five seasons in the big leagues, Tinsley, an outfielder, played for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mariners and Reds confirmed Tinsley’s passing.

The Mariners tweeted: “We are saddened by the passing of former player and first base coach Lee Tinsley, and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The Reds also tweeted their condolences: “The Reds mourn the loss of Lee Tinsley. ‘We are sad to hear of Lee’s passing,’ VP/GM Nick Krall said of Tinsley, who was the Reds’ assistant hitting coach for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. ‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends, inside and outside the game.'”

After his MLB career came to an end, Tinsley spent time in the Minor Leagues with the Los Angeles Angels and Montreal Expos.

He also played in the Mexican League and the Western Baseball League.

Tinsley served as a coach within the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Angels, Mariners and Reds’ organizations.

Tinsley was selected 11th overall in the first round of the 1987 amateur draft by the Oakland Athletics.