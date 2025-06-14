Former Falcons star Tim Green ‘proud’ of Shedeur Sanders’ positivity after his NFL Draft free fall

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders was thought by most NFL experts to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in April.

However, Sanders fell to the fifth round before being selected by the Cleveland Browns.

Tim Green, an Atlanta Falcons first-round pick in 1986 and a former teammate of Deion Sanders, told Fox News Digital he was proud of Shedeur for how he handled his unprecedented fall.

Green was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and spoke to Fox News Digital with an artificial intelligence-generated voice.

“Despite the unexpected turn of events, I am proud of how Shedeur stayed positive throughout. He took to social media to express his gratitude, saying, ‘Thank you God for everything,’” Green said.

With minicamp underway, the Browns’ quarterback competition has begun.

The Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster but have no clear starter. Deshaun Watson re-ruptured his Achilles tendon in January after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024, and his status for the upcoming season is in doubt.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract prior to the NFL Draft. With the additions of third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and Sanders to an already packed quarterback room, it remains to be seen who will get the Week 1 nod.

“I also think people often forget that the dream is to make it to the NFL. Once you’re in, it doesn’t matter when you were drafted. It matters what you do with that opportunity. I am looking forward to watching him play for the Cleveland Browns.”

Green and Deion Sanders played with the Falcons together from 1989-1993. Green said Sanders is much more to him than a former teammate.

“I want to say that Deion Sanders is not only a former teammate, but also a lifelong friend. Coach Prime is an exceptional person and a devoted father,” Green said.

Green played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Falcons. In 99 games, he recorded 24 sacks, one safety and nine recovered fumbles.

