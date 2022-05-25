Former Detroit Tiger Joel Zumaya rips organization for poor start: ‘They need to clean house’

website maker

The Detroit Tigers are tied for the third worst winning percentage in Major League Baseball through 42 games of the 2022 regular season, and a former Tiger is not happy about it.

Joel Zumaya, who last pitched for Detroit in 2010, unloaded on the organization Wednesday for its start to the season, taking aim at members of the Tigers’ front office in the process.

“Is there any other true Detroit Tiger fan as disappointed as I am on how this season is going for the team!!!!” Zumaya wrote in an Instagram post. “WELL I JOEL ZUMAYA #54 FORMER DETROIT TIGER, truly am disgusted, disappointed, just flat out upset on how this organization has let itself fall into a category which I thought this organization would never see again!!!”

The post included a graphic showing two of the worst baseball teams in MLB history and the runs they scored during their season of losing. The 1962 New York Mets went 40-120 and scored 617 runs, and the 2003 Tigers finished the year 43-119, scoring 591 runs.

The 2022 Tigers are dead last in the majors with just 114 runs, with the next worst team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, 22 runs ahead of Detroit.

Zumaya took direct aim at Detroit general manager Al Avila.

“I’m gonna say this straight out of my mouth, I can’t believe they gave Al Avila a undisclosed extension, blows my mind … they need to clean house, they need to go through the main office and start removing some of these nerds that have no clue about the good ole game of baseball!!!” Zumaya wrote.

“My apologies I come so bold, but as they say once a tiger always a tiger!!!” Zumaya continued. “So I’m entitled to my own opinion and I’m entitled to say whatever I want whether people like it or not!!!!”

The Tigers last made the playoffs in 2014 and have finished the regular season below .500 six of the seven seasons since.

Zumaya was a member of the 2006 Tigers team that reached the World Series, losing in five games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The hard-throwing right-hander played five years in the majors, all with the Tigers, striking out 210 batters, walking 114, and ending his career with a 3.05 ERA in 209.2 career innings.