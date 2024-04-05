Former college football coach Scott Frost ‘dying’ for second chance: ‘I don’t know what’s next’

It was not that long ago that Scott Frost helped the University of Central Florida Knights rise to prominence. He quickly became one of the more sought-after coaching candidates in college football and eventually made the leap to Nebraska.

Frost had some success during his stint as the Cornhuskers’ head coach, but his time in Lincoln came to a screeching halt early in the 2022 season.

Frost sat out the 2023 season and has not found a new job. But the former college football coach appears to be itching for another opportunity.

“For the first time in my life, I don’t know what’s next,” the former Nebraska coach told CBS Sports. “I’m dying to get back in.”

Frost was the 2017 AP College Football Coach of the Year and won the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. He coached the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017, before returning to his alma mater, Nebraska, in 2018.

More than 50 schools have replaced their head coaches since Frost’s 2022 departure, including Nebraska. Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is Nebraska’s current coach. Although Frost appeared to draw interest from some universities, none hired him.

While Frost is anxious to get back into coaching, he also seems to be appreciative of the extra time he has to spend with his family.

Frost seems to be looking forward instead of dwelling on past mistakes. He also said he does not want to publicly disparage his former program.

“This is bad to say to a media guy, but I’ve never wanted to be a critic,” Frost said. “I’ve wanted to be in the arena.”

While Nebraska remains on the hook for a significant buyout, Frost also remains open to NFL coaching opportunities.

“My whole life I was a Little League player and a high school player and then a college player and then an NFL player and then a [graduate assistant] and then a position coach, then a coordinator and then a head coach,” Frost said. “It was on a trajectory, and I knew what was next.”

The college football landscape looks vastly different from when Frost was on the sidelines. Name, image and likeness (NIL) was still a relatively new concept when Frost was coaching, and the transfer portal was just a few weeks old.

“As a coach, Nick Saban said it,” Frost said. “It used to be a 45-week-a-year job. Now, it’s a 52-week-a-year job. You’re scouting other teams’ players, recruiting year-round, raising money for NIL year-round.

“The part I love about college football [is] taking an 18-year-old kid and watching him leave as a 22-year-old man who has life figured out. You played a part in that.”

