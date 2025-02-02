Former Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy returns to NFL after one season at UCLA: report

Eric Bieniemy appears to be returning to the NFL ranks. On Saturday, CBS Sports reported that Bieniemy agreed to become the Chicago Bears running backs coach.

Bieniemy is the latest assistant to land with the Bears, as recently hired head coach Ben Johnson continues to fill out his coaching staff. Bieniemy spent last year handling the offensive coordinator duties at UCLA, during the football program’s first season in the Big Ten Conference.

Bieniemy was a standout running back in college before he became a second round NFL Draft selection in 1991. He also has experience coaching ball carriers, serving as the running backs coach at Colorado — his alma mater — from 2001-02.

He took the same job at UCLA from 2003-04, before making the leap to the professional ranks when he was named the Minnesota Vikings running backs coach in 2006. Bieniemy returned to Colorado in 2011 when he was named the Buffaloes offensive coordinator. However, Bieniemy largely rose to prominence when he moved into his role as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy was a member of two Super Bowl winning coaching staffs in Kansas City, but he opted for a change of scenery after the 2022 season.

Bieniemy was named the Washington Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2023 and was given the opportunity to call plays. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid served as the primary offensive playcaller during Bieniemy’s tenure in Kansas City.

Bieniemy is now expected to bring his championship experience to Chicago’s coaching staff. Meanwhile, Johnson selected former Denver Broncos tight end coach Declan Doyle as the Bears offensive coordinator, while Antwaan Randle El will serve as the team’s assistant head coach. Randle El worked with Johnson in Detroit, handling the Lions wide receivers coaching duties.

Bieniemy’s former team, the Chiefs, will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

