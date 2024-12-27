Former Central Michigan quarterback Tommy Lazzaro, 27, killed in hunting accident

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Tommy Lazzaro, a former Central Michigan quarterback and a sergeant in the United States Army, was tragically killed in a hunting accident over the weekend, according to officials. He was 27.

Lazzaro, who served with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, was shot by a stray bullet at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida on Sunday when he was driving to help another soldier who was experiencing car trouble, a spokesperson for 7th Special Forces Group told Task & Purpose.

A hunter shooting on the range fired the shot. According to the report, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a “tragic hunting accident.”

“We deeply mourn the loss of U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Lazzaro of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne),” Col. Patrick Nelson, 7th SFG(A) commander, said in a statement to the news site.

“We will never forget his dedication, courage, and commitment to safeguarding our freedoms. His absence leaves a void that will be felt professionally and personally among those who had the honor of working with Thomas. Our heartfelt condolences extend to his family, friends, and comrades during this difficult time.

Central Michigan also released a statement mourning the loss of the former Chippewas quarterback.

“When we took over the program, Tommy was truly our leader in so many ways,” former head coach Jim McElwain said in a statement provided by the school. “CMU Football was blessed to have him and will always remember him for all he did for many of us. He will be missed by all of the Chippewas.”

Lazzaro played four years at Central Michigan, where he had five starts from 2016-2019. During the 2019 season, he led the Chippewas to a 6-2 record in conference play and bowl appearance. He finished his career at Central Michigan with 542 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and 758 passing yards and five touchdowns.

According to Central Michigan, Lazzaro graduated with a degree in entrepreneurship in 2019 and joined the Army to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.