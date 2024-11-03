Former Celtic ejected for hitting Jayson Tatum in open court ‘like Ray Lewis’

There is apparently no love lost between Jayson Tatum and one of his former teammates.

Grant Williams played alongside Tatum with the Boston Celtics from 2019 to 2023. The Celtics won the title in their first year without Williams.

Well, the Celtics visited Williams’ new team in the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, and Williams showed no mercy.

Late in the game, Tatum was dribbling up court when he was hit on the side by Williams. Both players fell to the court, followed by a brief skirmish between both teams.

Williams was assessed a flagrant 2, as referees deemed the hit a “non-basketball play,” and Jaylen Brown agreed.

“He hit him like it was a football play,” he told reporters after the game, saying the hit was “intentional.”

“Like Ray Lewis coming across the middle. It is what it is. Grant know better than that.”

“Actions speak loud so it is what it is,” Brown continued. “We got the win, we move on, but there’s no place in the game for that. I thought JT and Grant was friends. I guess not.”

Tatum did say that Williams is “one of my closest friends in the league,” while Williams said the hit was not intentional, but admitted fault.

“I think it was more so he didn’t see me, more than anything else,” Williams said. “Like, I’m reaching, and I definitely made contact with the body before I reached.”

The Celtics won the game, 124-109, and it won’t take long to see whether there is still bad blood. Both teams are back in action in Charlotte at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

