Former Bucs Pro Bowl WR says expectations are 'super high' for Tom Brady

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson put together a solid NFL career with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that spanned 12 seasons.

Jackson, who played with former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards six times during his career and was a Pro Bowler in 2009 and 2011 with the Chargers, and in his first season with Tampa Bay in 2012.

Both of Jackson’s parents served in the Army, and it was “a big part” of his life, and “it really created the culture in the upbringing and the mindset” that he had.

Jackson spoke with Fox News Sports Reporter Dan Canova on Thursday on behalf of the United Services Automobile Association in support of their Memorial Day effort, PoppyInMemory.com.

Fox News: Who in the NFL reminds you of yourself?

Jackson: I don’t want to say a name that possibly would be exaggerating, but [Atlanta Falcons wide receiver] Julio Jones is a great field stretcher. I think he balanced very well back when he was playing with Roddy White, who was a guy I spent a lot of time training with and everything else. Mike Williams with the Chargers stretches the field. His plays are longer, deeper type balls, which is what I did in my prime.

Fox News: Who is the best player that you played with and why?

Jackson: LaDainian Tomlinson. The guy worked like a dog, and he performed like a beast.

Fox News: What are your thoughts on Rivers leaving the Chargers?

Jackson: Philip obviously made a business decision to continue his career, so I respect that, and I think that he wants to continue to play. I respect that. As far as moving on and looking at him in an Indianapolis Colts jersey, it’s going to be weird.

Fox News: Does Rivers still have some gas in the tank to lead the Colts on a Super Bowl run?

Jackson: I will not speak on a Super Bowl run, but I feel like it’s the same issues with Tom Brady at his age, and Philip Rivers at his age, I think they’re in similar conditions, and everybody in the organization has to be respectful of that.

Fox News: Do you have a story about Rivers from when you played with him?

Jackson: Philip Rivers doesn’t curse. He says “Gosh, darn” all of the time. I just wanted to make sure that everybody in the world knows that he says “Gosh, darn” all of the time.

Fox News: Are you shocked that the Chargers didn’t make a move for a veteran quarterback like Cam Newton?

Jackson: Would I say I’m surprised? No, from what I know about management and the organization. But would I say that they should consider a guy like Cam? Yes, for sure.

Fox News: What are your thoughts on the Buccaneers signing quarterback Tom Brady?

Jackson: The expectations are going to be super high, right? Because Tom Brady has had so much success, but at the end of the day, you hope that they can just protect him, and keep him healthy. Between him and [tight end] Rob Gronkowski, I want them both to be healthy because I want to go to all of the Bucs games, and watch them perform. But it’s age for one guy, and healthiness for another guy.

Fox News: Is there someone that you played with that has an effect on a team like Brady does?

Jackson: Philip Rivers. He absolutely carried that same weight and persona to bring the media in and players in that would want to be around him.

Fox News: Do you think it was premature for the Buccaneers to give up on Jameis Winston?

Jackson: I think Jameis Winston has starting quarterback potential. I don’t know where he’s going to end up being a starter, but he has that potential.

Fox News: What is your prediction for the Buccaneers this year?

Jackson: Well, I think Bruce Arians is a great coach, and I think he will be able to manage everything as far as playing time for Gronkowski, and as well for Brady. I have a lot of confidence that Arians will do a good job.