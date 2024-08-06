Former Alabama walk-on dies at 19 after getting hit by car

Former Alabama defensive back Terrance Howard died last week at the age of 19, several days after getting hit by a car.

The Missouri City, Texas, native spent 10 days in a medically induced coma after getting hit on July 20.

Howard, who transferred to North Carolina Central in the offseason, got into a car crash on Interstate 85 while driving from Tuscaloosa to his new campus, according to KTRK-TV.

Howard reportedly left the car to check on the other victims of the crash when he was struck by another vehicle.

Howard “suffered brain trauma and was placed on life support,” according to 247 Sports.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who replaced Nick Saban after his retirement, offered his condolences.

“I do want to send along thoughts and prayers,” DeBoer said. “Terrance Howard, who was with us and transferred on to North Carolina Central. He did pass away and he’s got some guys that are here on this team that are close to him and are also thinking about him but I just want to send prayers and thoughts up to his family.”

Howard’s family also told KHOU that Saban also reached out to them.

Howard attended Ridge Point High School in Sienna, Texas, where he didn’t play at the varsity level until his senior year.

He did not appear in a game for the Crimson Tide, but reports say he was given a full-ride to attend NC Central, an HBCU that plays in the MEAC.

