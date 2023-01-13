Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway found dead at 42: report

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his apartment Monday, according to a report by WVTM 13.

Galloway was 42 years old.

Galloway was a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, and the school’s principal, Susan Reid, said a welfare check led to his discovery.

Galloway’s cause of death is still being investigated.

“Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible. So, we knew something might be wrong,” Reid said. “There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue.”

Galloway was a standout during his time at Alabama, totaling 1,830 yards on the ground with 17 touchdowns over four years at the university. His best season came in 2001, when he rushed for 881 yards on 174 carries with six touchdowns.

He initially spent time as a backup to eventual NFL star Shaun Alexander.

Galloway was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, but he had to sit out that season due to an injury.

When he returned to the field, it was in NFL Europe. Galloway played with the Scottish Claymores and did well, but Denver eventually moved him to the San Diego Chargers.

Galloway played for the Frankfurt Galaxy in NFL Europe and, after being with the Chargers for the 2004 season, was released.

Galloway went into high school coaching in 2010.