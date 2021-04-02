Former 300-pound NFL lineman shows off incredible transformation

Former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin has taken followers with him through his weight loss journey — and the latest update is pretty remarkable.

Franklin played seven seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins. He last played for the Redskins in 2017. He entered the league as a 24-year-old in 2011. The Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He was last listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds when he was in the NFL. In December, he provided one of his first updates showing a completely different person. On Tuesday, the current Denver sports radio host showed off more photos.

The incredible weight loss of some of the biggest titans of the sport has been a trend for other former offensive linemen.

Former Baltimore Ravens Marshal Yanda revealed he lost 60 pounds two months after retiring. Yanda retired earlier in the year and lost his weight in May. He then revealed even more weight loss over the summer. He told ESPN at the time that tuna and exercise helped him.

Joe Thomas, Alan Faneca and Will Shields are all former players who have seen a dramatic drop in weight since leaving the NFL.