Football 101: Cincinnati public schools cancel classes after Super Bowl 2022

Whether the Bengals win the Super Bowl remains to be seen, but even if they don’t, students in the city’s public school district have already scored a victory of their own.

On Monday afternoon, Cincinnati Public Schools announced that schools will be closed on February 14th in honor of the Bengals’ Super Bowl appearance. That’s one hell of a Valentine for Cincy students, whose beloved “Bungals” have broken their hearts so many times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“In honor of the Bengal’s (sic) first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14,” the district said via tweet. “Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey.”

The Bengals are one of 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl. Their February 13th date with the Rams marks their third appearance on the sport’s biggest stage.

FanDuel Sportsbook envisions a miserable Monday for Cincinnati. They foresee the Rams schooling the underdog Bengals, listing Los Angeles as early 4-point favorites.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Win or lose, there’s no school, and the only math young Bengals fans will have to worry about come Monday is how many beers their grandpa pounded while wearing a faded Boomer Esiason jersey that hasn’t fit since that last Super Bowl appearance in ’88.

As for biology class, baby Bengals can just journal what the Skyline chili did to their stomachs after they convinced themselves they needed to visit the kitchen for round 2.

Now there’s no reason to wait around for the end of the semester to see how the Cincinnati Public Schools scored. They’ve already aced Common Sense and Hospitality.