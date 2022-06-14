Floyd Mayweather to fight another exhibition bout in Japan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Promoters on Tuesday said the bout is scheduled for September. The rules and length of the bout have not yet been made public.

Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years ago but has been fighting exhibitions. Just over three years ago in Japan he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in the United States.