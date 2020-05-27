Floyd Mayweather Jr. parties in Arizona nightclub igniting mayor's fury

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in hot water with the mayor of Scottsdale, Arizona, after a video surfaced of him partying at a nightclub over the weekend.

Mayweather was spotted at the international Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale on Saturday and video obtained by TMZ Sports shows no attempt by anyone in the building to social distance or wear any protective face coverings.

Scottsale Mayor Jim Lane was less than pleased when the video turned up, telling the outlet that the images were “disturbing” and showed “a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility.”

“Businesses and their patrons need to realize that, individually, we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically,” he told TMZ Sports.

“This disease is spread between people — and personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19.”

Some businesses in the state have been allowed to open their doors, but under significant social distancing guidelines.

Although not specifically naming Mayweather, Lane acknowledged the blunt disregard for the state’s latest restrictions.

“In responding to reports about non-compliance to the governor’s orders and public health guidelines, we educate businesses and solicit their cooperation first. I am personally reaching out to the businesses that were shown over this past weekend to be open with large crowds, so that I can discuss with them the importance of our continued progress.”