Floyd Mayweather Jr. cashed in big time on the Dustin Poirier-Conor McGregor trilogy fight at UFC 264.

Mayweather posted on Instagram he had won the bet he placed at Circa on the fight. He put $50,000 on Poirier to defeat McGregor and in the end, that’s exactly what was ruled. Mayweather won just over $35,700 on the fight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“@dustinpoirier, thanks for getting me paid,” Mayweather wrote.

Poirier was a -140 favorite to win the fight.

McGregor lost via a doctor-stoppage technical knockout on Saturday night against Poirier.

Poirier was able to control McGregor on the mat through much of the first round. McGregor had tried to put Poirier in the guillotine submission hold, but Poirier was able to get out of it and outmatch McGregor.

DUSTIN POIRIER BEATS CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER IRISHMAN APPEARS TO SUFFER GRUESOME INJURY

Toward the end, McGregor was able to get back up onto his feet. He tried to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped back, his ankle appeared to get caught underneath him.

McGregor fell and after the round was over he appeared to signal that his ankle or leg was broken.

Poirier is now 28-6 overall and McGregor fell to 22-6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fight occurred at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a star-studded event featuring former President Trump, quarterback Baker Mayfield and UFC legend Chuck Liddell among others.