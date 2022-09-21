Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims he and Conor McGregor will face off in 2023 boxing match

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims that he will enter the ring in 2023 for a rematch with Conor McGregor.

The two first fought in Las Vegas in August 2017. The fight went 10 rounds, with Mayweather coming out on top with a TKO.

The details of the 2023 fight are still in the works, but according to Mayweather, the plans are almost set. Mayweather spoke with Sportsmail about the potential fight.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment,” he added.

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard, such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” he continued.

Since Mayweather’s last fight against McGregor in 2017, he has had exhibition fights with Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and Don Moore.

At UFC 264, McGregor suffered a leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier. He has not fought since his 2021 injury.

Shortly after the news of the fight surfaced, McGregor expressed his feelings about the match with two simple words.

McGregor posted a photo of the two in the ring to his Instagram and captioned it with a peace sign emoji and the words, “#notinterested.”

Mayweather will be taking on Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition fight in Japan this weekend.