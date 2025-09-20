Floyd Mayweather files lawsuit against Las Vegas car dealer over alleged fraud in multimillion-dollar deal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Undefeated, retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather is taking legal action against a Las Vegas supercar dealer.

When Mayweather decided to step away from the boxing ring, he left with a 50-0 record and was credited with fighting in some of the most-watched and highest-grossing bouts in history. Mayweather reportedly grossed more than $1 billion during his storied career. He was given the moniker “Money” Mayweather because of his lavish spending at nightclubs, on high-end vehicles and much more.

But Mayweather took issue with the details of a transaction involving a luxury vehicle.

Earlier this year, Mayweather made a now-deleted social media post documenting his spending spree at the Las Vegas car dealership in question.

The post, since removed, appeared to show at least four vehicles the boxing champion purchased in July.

The purchase resurfaced Thursday when Mayweather shared a screenshot to his Instagram account showing a TMZ article that reported he had decided to take legal action against the Las Vegas dealership.

“This guy @nick.dossa @vegasautogallery does bad business. Be careful,” Mayweather captioned the post.

Mayweather told TMZ that he believed the dealership engaged in “deceptive trade practices” and suggested the organization was dishonest about at least one of the cars he bought.

“I think he took [three] cars back, but his one car he didn’t want to take back, which was the [2018] Maybach Landaulet. He didn’t want to take that back. So I had my team and my business partners do their homework on the car. Come to find out the car was in lawsuits and some parts were changed on the car,” Mayweather said.

“He charged me $1.2 million. He told me he paid $1.1. I was okay with that. But then I did my homework. I did my research, come to find out he only paid, if I’m not mistaken, $728,000 for the car. So he beat me out of over half a million dollars.”

Mayweather’s attorney raised more accusations, telling TMZ the car “lacked the required title, odometer, certification, DOT/EPA compliance, customs clearance, and inspection certificates, all of which are material to the legality of the sale.”

