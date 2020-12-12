Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapses on court during game vs. Florida State

Florida Gators men’s basketball star Keyontae Johnson was stretchered off the court Saturday during a game against Florida State.

The scary scene took place early in the first half of the game between the in-state rivals. Johnson, the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, appeared to collapse on the court.

Johnson started off the game hot. He was 2-of-3 from the floor with five points before the incident occurred.

The school said Johnson was in “critical but stable condition.”

Florida players on the bench were visibly shaken, with some bursting into tears. Gators coach Mike White put his arms around the team before play continued.

Johnson is one of the best players on the Florida team.

The junior forward was averaging 19.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists coming into the game against Florida State. He was shooting about 64% from the field.

Johnson earned the high preseason honors for his play last season. In 2019-20, he averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds in 31 games.

Florida was 3-0 coming into the game, having beat Army, Boston College and Stetson already this season. The team was 19-12 with an 11-7 conference record before the season shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.