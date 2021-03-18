Florida State's Leonard Hamilton ruptures Achilles after freak accident before NCAA Tournament

Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton suffered a significant injury in a freak accident days before the Seminoles play in their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

Hamilton told the ACC Network Thursday he suffered a ruptured Achilles after he tripped coming out of the team bus while arriving at the Indianapolis NCAA bubble. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Hamilton had only revealed a strained wrist and ankle from the spill.

“Listen, if this is the only issue I’m going to have in life, I’m going to have a great life. I’ve never been injured and I ruptured my Achilles. I’m fine,” he said via the Tallahassee Democrat. “I could tell you some stories about Gastonia that would make this ruptured Achilles look like Sunday school. We can move on past that, believe me.”

Hamilton then joked about what “really” happened.

“What happened was I was chasing a referee after the game the other night in the parking lot and something happened. He’s not in good shape either, I just want you to know that,” he said.

Hamilton is still able to walk and move around, a school official told the paper.

Fresh off of a heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship, the Seminoles attained the No. 4 seed in the tournament. The team will play UNC Greensboro on Saturday.