Florida State AD makes it clear how he feels about winless coach Mike Norvell

Florida State might be 0-3 and last in the ACC, but athletic director David Coburn isn’t ready to make drastic changes. In fact, Coburn has full confidence in head coach Mike Norvell.

Speaking with the FSU Board of Trustees on Friday, Coburn offered a simple message per Warchant.com.

“On football, I have three things to say: One, we have the right guy. Two, we will improve. And three, we will win,” Coburn said. “That’s gonna happen.”

Coburn was hired in 2019 and immediately made changes to the program. Willie Taggart was fired after going 9-12 in a season and a half in Tallahassee and Coburn hired Norvell away from Memphis at the conclusion of the season. Norvell is just 3-9 thus far, but clearly Coburn’s confidence hasn’t wavered. That’s significant considering the way FSU’s season has gone.

A valiant effort in a loss against No. 12 Notre Dame on Labor Day weekend was followed by the worst loss in program history, a 17-14 defeat to FCS opponent Jacksonville State. Then came a 35-14 thrashing to Wake Forest. Wake Forest, a team that FSU fans used to not give any attention to until recently.

Fans have come for Norvell’s head and many have pointed out to Coburn’s handling of Taggart as precedence for what to do with Norvell. But it’s not that simple. FSU cannot afford to buyout Norvell and be on the hook for two separate buyouts in the coming years.

Additionally, FSU would have to pay top dollar for the next guy, as firing two coaches midway into their second season does not sound inviting for possible replacements. Simply put, Norvell is here to stay and do his best to turn the program around.

Coburn understands that and knows that the light will shine brighter in the future. Maybe even as soon as 2022. FSU currently holds the No. 10 recruiting class and No. 1 in the ACC, according to 247Sports. The class features the No. 2 overall prospect, cornerback Travis Hunter.

That is the lifeline of the FSU program and Norvell should be around to see it through. The Seminoles have no choice.