Florida edges Virginia Tech in overtime thriller as NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tips off

Florida edged Virginia Tech in an overtime thriller on Friday, 75-70, starting the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament off with some drama.

The No. 10-seeded Hokies forced overtime after the No. 7-seeded Gators missed two key free throws toward the end of the second half. Florida didn’t foul any Virginia Tech players as they brought up the ball and Nahiem Alleyne hit the game-tying shot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Florida managed to get control in the overtime frame with huge baskets from Colin Castleton and a big three from Tre Mann.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT 2021: MIDWEST REGION MATCHUPS, SCHEDULE & MORE

The Gators will move on to the second round for the fourth consecutive time since 2017. However, the Gators haven’t made it past the second round of the tournament since that year.

Castleton led the Gators in scoring with 19 points. He also added 14 rebounds and two assists. Mann had 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. The two players were a combined 11-for-17 from the floor. Scottie Lewis had 15 points and Noah Locke added 10. They were the four Gators players in double-figures.

Alleyne, who hit the big three-point shot to send the game to overtime, finished with a game-high 28 points. Tyrece Radford added 18 points and Hunter Cattoor added 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida will play the winner of Texas-Cleveland State on Saturday.